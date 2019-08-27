Merkel Wants a Quick EU-US Trade Agreement

Germany wants the EU to reach a trade agreement with the US as quickly as possible, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters today.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Biarritz, Merkel said she would like to see EU-US talks deepened as soon as possible.

“We are extremely interested in our trade to intensify. I think we can find solutions,” she noted, adding that Germany, as part of the EU, is working hard on this.

US President Donald Trump said he had discussed a trade agreement with Merkel with the EU and added that he hoped Washington would not have to impose duties on German cars, BTA reported.

Trump says France and Germany are "approaching" a deal on digital companies' revenue taxes, AFP added.

The US president noted that G-7 leaders havent discussed monetary policy, but may do so later.