"Vitosha Classic Rally" Second Edition. See When.

"Vitosha Classic Rally" is organizing the second edition of the initiative, which will be held on two consecutive days - September 14 and 15.

This year the ''Classic Vitosha Rally'' will be expanded on a total length of 300 km. The organizers announce that the participants will pass through 10 settlements around and in Vitosha Mountain.

Part of the route passes through Knyazhevo, Pavlovo, Dragalevtsi, Simeonovo, Bistritsa, Samokov and Dupnitsa.

A retro parade of the stadium in Knyazhevo district is also planned. The start will be on September 14 from 10.00 am and the finale on September 15 at around 16.00.

Up to 50 crews can join the ''Classic Vitosha Rally'' this year.

