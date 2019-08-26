Early Elections in Kosovo on 6 October

Kosovo will hold snap elections on October 6th, the president's cabinet announced today after lawmakers voted last week to dissolve parliament following the departure of the prime minister, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

President Hashim Thaçi "decided today to call early elections ... and set a date for Sunday, October 6, 2019," a statement from the president's office said.

Kosovo’s Central Election Commission has been instructed to take all necessary steps to organise elections for the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo, in accordance with this decision and the legislation in force,” states Thaçi’s decision issued earlier today that dissolved the Kosovo Assembly, writes europeanwesternbalkans.com