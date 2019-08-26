Over 160 Migrants Arrived in Greece From Turkey Over the Weekend
More than 160 migrants have arrived in Greece from Turkey over the weekend, Greek Coast Guard reported.
The migrants crossed the Aegean Sea from Turkey and reached the mainland of Greece or the Greek islands, the coastguard said last night.
More and more illegal migrants are moving from Turkey to the Greek city of Alexandroupolis. One reason for this is that the EU-Turkey migration agreement reached in 2016 does not apply to migrants who have reached mainland Greece.
Only migrants arriving in Greek islands can be returned to Turkey if they have not received asylum in Greece, the DPA notes, quoted by BNR.
