A Fire Affected about 1,000 Acres near Harmanli

According to initial estimates, a fire of about 1000 decares arose and spread in the late afternoon yesterday between the villages of Preslavets and Polyanovo, Harmanli municipality, the district fire department in Haskovo said, quoted by "24 Hours”.

The fire affects mixed territories - deciduous forests, barren vegetation and forest areas, firefighters said. There are 7 fire trucks and their teams on site. The extinguishing is hampered by the wind that ignites the fire. "At this stage, no prognosis can be given for the development of the fire, its location and its suppression," said the commissioner of Haskovo - Nikolay Valchev.

In his words, however, the suspected causes of the disaster were identified. There were several people with a lawnmower cleaning a garden. It is not the first time they have caused a fire.

