Car Queues at the Border with Greece

Society | August 26, 2019, Monday // 09:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Car Queues at the Border with Greece www.pixabay.com

Columns of vehicles were formed at the Kulata border checkpoint in both directions. This is reported by Focus News Agency.

The traffic is intensive. Crossing the border takes more than 15 minutes. Vehicle queues are formed at the exit for both cars and trucks.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: traffic, queues, greece, Kulata border checkpoint
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria