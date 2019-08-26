Car Queues at the Border with Greece
August 26, 2019
www.pixabay.com
Columns of vehicles were formed at the Kulata border checkpoint in both directions. This is reported by Focus News Agency.
The traffic is intensive. Crossing the border takes more than 15 minutes. Vehicle queues are formed at the exit for both cars and trucks.
