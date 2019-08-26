Trump: Boris Johnson Is the Right Person for Brexit

During the talks in Biarritz between the G-7 countries, Donald Trump met with Boris Johnson and said he was the right person for Brexit, AFP reported.

Asked what advice he can give for Brexit, the US president said the British prime minister "needs no advice, he is the right person for the job."

The two discussed a potential deal between Washington and London that could help trade between the two countries after Brexit. Earlier,  Johnson said that there were still "barriers" to reaching such a contract.

However, Trump said an agreement with the UK could be reached quickly and that "a very big trade deal bigger than any other we have had" is in the pipeline.

