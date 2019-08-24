Russian Humanoid Robot Fyodor's Spacecraft Failed to Dock at the ISS

The Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with the first humanoid robot Fyodor, failed to dock at the International Space Station (ISS) at the scheduled time - 8:30 am, BTA reported.

The ship approached the station and remained 96 meters to dock, but then began to move away and is now 280 meters away from the ISS.

Specialists are yet to decide whether they will run for a second try. According to NASA, there is a problem in the automatic docking system.

"The Soyuz is on a safe trajectory above and behind the space station that will bring it in the vicinity of the orbital complex again in 24 hours and 48 hours," NASA said on their official blog.

