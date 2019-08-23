Cyberterrorists Attacked 40 US Cities

More than 40 US cities have undergone cyberattacks. The hackers have used a program to encrypt data on computers of citizens and companies. They were then asked for ransom for their decryption, the New York Times reported, quoted by the BTA.

The victims of the attacks are Baltimore, Albany, Laredo and others. Some smaller cities, like Lake City in Florida, have chosen to pay the ransom for the data decryption because the self-recovery would be even more expensive. For example, Lake City authorities paid a ransom of $ 460,000 in bitcoins.

Baltimore authorities, however, refused to pay the requested ransom of $ 76,000 and ultimately spent $ 5.3 million to restore the damaged computer system. Atlanta authorities did not pay a ransom of $ 51,000 and then spent $ 17 million to recover the data.

Much of the cyberattacks were from Eastern Europe, Iran, but also from the United States itself. Police systems, city councils, courts, hospitals and libraries were affected.