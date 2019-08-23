Over 90 000 MasterCard Customers' Data Was Hacked

The personal data of about 90,000 MasterCard customers in Germany, including credit card numbers, were stolen and posted to an online forum this week, France Press reported. This forced MasterCard to stop Priceless Specials affiliate platform today, according to BTA.

The financial services company said in a statement that it was doing everything it could to address the problems with its partner.

Priceless Specials is a loyal customer program that allows you to receive bonuses and reductions for other services (car rental, entertainment).

The case was reported by Manager Magazine after a German internet entrepreneur found a file with addresses, phones, names and bank card numbers of about 90,000 subscribers of the service in Germany in an internet forum. The purpose of the hackers was not reported.