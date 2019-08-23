Macron: Amazonia Fires Are an "International Crisis"

The fires in the Amazon represent an "international crisis" and should be among the key topics that G7 leaders will address during their meeting, which begins tomorrow.

This was tweeted by French President Emmanuel Macron, who is hosting the forum, which will be held in the French city of Biarritz.

"Our house is burning. Literally. The Amazon, the lungs of our planet, which produces 20 percent of our oxygen, is on fire. It's an international crisis," reads a part of Macron's message.

Brazil's head of state, Jair Bolsonaro, argues that his French counterpart is using the case to win "political dividends" and accuse him of "colonial mentality". Bolsonaro acknowledged that the country does not have the necessary resources to deal with the scale of the fire. Authorities say most of them were intentionally set on fire. An investigation is underway. NASA has distributed satellite images of the fire element seen from space.

On the eve of the G7 summit in France, a Day of Dialogue was announced. President Emmanuel Macron will speak with non-governmental organizations and civil society representatives. The idea is to make him aware of his agenda and to find a part of the agenda in the talks between the leaders of the seven leading economies in the world.