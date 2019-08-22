NIMH: Extreme Fire Danger Level for 14 Bulgarian Regions

An extreme fire danger rating is in place for 14 Bulgarian regions, said the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The warning applies to parts of the regions of Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Burgas, Sliven, Yambol, Stara Zagora, Pazardzhik and Blagoevgrad. With the extreme danger level, fast-spreading fierce fires, including crown fires, are possible.

For most of the country, a warning for very high fire danger has been issued. This level of danger indicates potential of serious fires with partial or full involvement of tree crowns.