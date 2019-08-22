Over One Tonne of Cannabis Was Found Aboard a Yacht in Greece

More than 1 tonne of raw cannabis was seized by the port authorities in Gytheio, southern Greece. Cannabis has been found aboard a Delaware-flagged yacht called "My Dream," sailing in Lakonia Bay, according to BGNES.

Two foreign nationals, aged 42 and 28, were arrested.

Meanwhile, a cannabis plant, whose production police say would bring 1.7m euros to the street, was discovered by drug enforcement officials Wednesday morning in a wooded area outside the village of Vilia in Attica

The plantation, containing a total of 1,240 cannabis trees up to 2.5 meters high, was conducted by two arrested foreign nationals, aged 27 and 29.

Separately, police also discovered 1600 cannabis trees in the Amfikleia municipality on the northeast slopes of Parnassos in central Greece.

An investigation to find the people who cultivated illegal plantations has begun.