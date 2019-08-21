Medical Centre in Sofia Disposes of Its Bio-Waste in Public Containers
Medical Centre in Sofia disposes of its bio-waste in public waste bins, Nova TV reports.
According to the residents of the hospital near “Vranya” Street, this has been happening for several months.
Discarded sacks are filled with medication packs, gauzes and paper towels used after ultrasound.
