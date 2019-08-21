Keanu Reeves Returns in "The Matrix" 4!

August 21, 2019, Wednesday
Keanu Reeves Returns in "The Matrix" 4!

Actor Keanu Reeves and director Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of The Matrix with the fourth edition of the series, BTA reported.

Keanu Reeves will play Neo again and Carrie-Anne Moss will play Trinity. Lana Washowski will co-write, direct and produce the film.

In 1999, Lana Washowski, then Larry, made her first film The Matrix with her brother Andrew, who became Lily in 2016. This time, she will work on the production herself.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana,”;

“Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”said Toby Emmerich, chairman of the Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

Revenues from the three films in the Matrix series exceeded $ 1.6 billion in worldwide screenings. The previous movie was released in 2003.

Lana Wachowski said in a statement that the ideas of “The Matrix” are more relevant than ever now and she’s happy to have the characters back in her life.

Tags: Keanu Reeves, The Matrix, Lana Wachowski
