Will There be a Public-Private Partnership in Cybersecurity?

Today, a discussion is underway on Public-Private Partnership as Strategic Solutions for Countering Cyber ​​Threats.

Pavel Dimitrov, a spokesman for a major insurance company and co-organizer of the event, told BNR that society needs a similar partnership between the private sector and the state in the field of cybersecurity.

He explained that legislative changes are needed to this end: "Even if there is a strong desire on the part of private security to assist and interact with state cybersecurity structures, this not regulated. The main idea of ​​the discussion is to be able to meet the need for these legislative changes. "

"Cybersecurity must be divided into personal and business security ... The state cannot do it alone, private security must interact with the state, and this may be more important than the amount of sanctions that should be increased, because seeing that this is the modern way of pursuing a policy of racketeering and extortion'', said Pavel Dimitrov.

Another participant in the discussion - the chairman of the Bulgarian Association of Certified Ethical Hackers Rostislav Petrov, noted to BNR that "there should be a public-private partnership" and expressed his expectation for future joint work with the state institutions.

"As we can see, this is urgent and there is no chance to continue without it, because these attacks will continue to increase instead of reducing them," Petrov said.

"Many people will say that the state, the prime minister, the president are to blame (for cyberattacks), but in fact, the people to whom this security has been entrusted are to blame. Keep in mind that those people who are entrusted with the security of websites of government institutions such as the NRA should be highly qualified and trained. There is no way this can be done by a regular system administrator'', he added.

According to him, people at risk should go through training in order to avoid such gaps. And those who detect vulnerabilities should be encouraged (for example financially) to report these security gaps to the authorities.