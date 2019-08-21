New James Bond Movie Title Revealed

The name of the new movie from the English spy series James Bond has been announced. The 25th movie in the cult series will be called "No Time to Die."



The main role of Agent 007 for the fifth and last time will be the actor Daniel Craig.

The screen will also be co-starring Oscar-winner Rami Malek as the villain James Bond has to face, as well as Lea Seydoux and Ralph Fiennes, who will again play their characters in the latest Spectrum movie.

The directing was entrusted to young director Cary Fukunaga.

The film will take place in Jamaica. The famous spy has taken a quiet life when summoned by an old friend from the US Secret Service to help rescue a kidnapped scientist.

The film is expected to hit cinemas in April next year.