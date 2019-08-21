2019 Tourist Season in Greece is Extremely Successful
World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | August 21, 2019, Wednesday // 11:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A significant increase in tourism revenues in the first half of the year helped to reduce Greece's current account deficit, more than the growth in imports, according to figures published by the Bank of Greece.
Tourism revenue in the first six months of 2019 was € 5.5 billion, up 15.3% from $ 4.77 billion in the same period in 2018.
This is due to a 7.3% increase in transport revenues, especially passenger transport.
Imports grew 4.2% yoy in the first half of 2019 to 27.8 billion, while exports grew just 1.6% to 16.2 billion.
- » Fitch to Lift SEE Countries Credit Ratings upon ERM II, Euro Area Entry
- » Erdogan: Turkey Will Carry Out a Military Operation in Syria
- » Higher Prices For TOL System in Serbia
- » Erdogan: Operation of the C-400 Systems is Scheduled to Begin in April 2020
- » Turkey Will not Give up on Drilling Near Cyprus, Despite EU Sanctions
- » Erdogan: C-400 Systems will be Fully Installed in Turkey in April 2020