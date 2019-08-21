2019 Tourist Season in Greece is Extremely Successful

A significant increase in tourism revenues in the first half of the year helped to reduce Greece's current account deficit, more than the growth in imports, according to figures published by the Bank of Greece.

Tourism revenue in the first six months of 2019 was € 5.5 billion, up 15.3% from $ 4.77 billion in the same period in 2018.

This is due to a 7.3% increase in transport revenues, especially passenger transport.

Imports grew 4.2% yoy in the first half of 2019 to 27.8 billion, while exports grew just 1.6% to 16.2 billion.