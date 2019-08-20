U.S. and Bulgarian Soldiers Conduct Static Line Paradrop Training
U.S. Army Soldiers from the 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment trained with Bulgarian Special Forces Soldiers on a paradrop exercise from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, August 20th, 2019.
After completing dry run training for jumping out of the UH-60, the Bulgarian Special Forces paratroopers teamed with pilots and maintainers from the 3-1 AHB for static line paradrops.
The four-day bilateral training event is scheduled to include static line and free-fall jumps.
Soldiers with the 3-1 AHB used the training opportunity to qualify many of their Soldiers in paradrop operations. For some, it was the first time conducted a bilateral paradrop training. The exercise is designed to help the U.S. and Bulgarians better understand each others’ training methods and equipment.
