U.S. and Bulgarian Soldiers Conduct Static Line Paradrop Training

Politics » DEFENSE | August 20, 2019, Tuesday // 20:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: U.S. and Bulgarian Soldiers Conduct Static Line Paradrop Training

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment trained with Bulgarian Special Forces Soldiers on a paradrop exercise from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, August 20th, 2019.

After completing dry run training for jumping out of the UH-60, the Bulgarian Special Forces paratroopers teamed with pilots and maintainers from the 3-1 AHB for static line paradrops. 

The four-day bilateral training event is scheduled to include static line and free-fall jumps. 

Soldiers with the 3-1 AHB used the training opportunity to qualify many of their Soldiers in paradrop operations. For some, it was the first time conducted a bilateral paradrop training. The exercise is designed to help the U.S. and Bulgarians better understand each others’ training methods and equipment.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria