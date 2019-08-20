Man Dies of Legionnaires' Disease after Bulgarian Holiday

A man from Lanarkshire has died from Legionnaires' disease after staying at a Bulgarian hotel, it has been claimed.

John Cowan, from Hamilton, died in June a week after falling ill at the Hotel Kalofer in the Sunny Beach resort.

The 43-year-old's family claim he contracted Legionnaires at the hotel and are threatening legal action against holiday firm Jet2.

Jet2 confirmed two of its customers died shortly after returning to the UK from a holiday in Bulgaria.

But the flight and holiday operator said two independent specialists were instructed to take samples from Hotel Kalofer and laboratory testing found no evidence of water contamination.

Mr. Cowan's mother Marie, a retired care assistant, said: "When John came home he was feeling unwell.

"He was weak and his bones were aching.

"He basically stayed in bed most of that week - it wasn't until he started getting short of breath that we went to the GP.

"As soon as the doctor saw John he realized he needed urgent attention and phoned an ambulance which took him to Wishaw General."

Mrs. Cowan said he was diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease at the North Lanarkshire hospital and his health deteriorated to the point that he went into cardiac arrest during surgery and died on 19 June - one week after returning from his holiday.

Mr. Cowan's brother Barry said the family was preparing to take civil legal action because of what he claims is inaction on the part of Jet2 and the hotel.

He said: "We are all devastated.

"We just want answers - to know why this happened, to know it will never happen to anyone else and to know why the tour operator and the hotel have done nothing to help."

Mark Gibson, a partner at Digby Brown Solicitors, said: "We are currently investigating a claim that a man died as a result of Legionnaires poisoning at a hotel in Bulgaria but as the case is at an early stage it would be inappropriate to comment further."