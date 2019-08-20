There is a Growing Need For Video Game Addiction Treatment Clinics

More and more teenagers suffer from this disease.


More teens addicted to video games are seeking treatment for their addiction.

Due to the lack of such a clinical pathway in the British Health Fund (NHS), young people are forced to seek help abroad.

In the 11th revision of the International Classification of Diseases, video game addiction was included as a disease condition.

For the time being, there is only a clinic for the treatment of minors in this condition in the Netherlands, with the island media calling for it to be done in the UK.

The clinic in the Netherlands, which says "Yes, we can," counts 30 patients in the UK in 2016 and 90 patients in 2018.

Founder Jan Willem Poot, who himself was addicted to video games, says that it all starts with 8-10 hours of play a day, finally reaching a state where children play 18-19 hours a day and they do not bathe or eat .

The World Health Organization defines video game addiction as so strong that it is "capable of overriding other interests in life."

