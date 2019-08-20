Fine Dust From Africa Passes Over Bulgaria

The dust will be most significant on Wednesday.



In the coming days, the low atmospheric layers above the country will be saturated with fine dust from the African deserts, according to a forecast by the University of Athens. The concentration will not be large, in its maximum phase it will reach about 10 micrograms per cubic meter.

The dust will be most significant on Wednesday, when the cloud will cover almost the entire country. The dust pollution will be withdrawn towards the end of the working week and the beginning of the weekend.

Such dust concentrations from Africa in the atmosphere over Europe are traditional phenomena when warm air invades from the south. Usually they do not affect health, but they can cause muddy rainfall. In any case, we expect yellow dust on the balconies and cars.