Fine Dust From Africa Passes Over Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 20, 2019, Tuesday // 12:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Fine Dust From Africa Passes Over Bulgaria

The dust will be most significant on Wednesday.


In the coming days, the low atmospheric layers above the country will be saturated with fine dust from the African deserts, according to a forecast by the University of Athens. The concentration will not be large, in its maximum phase it will reach about 10 micrograms per cubic meter.

The dust will be most significant on Wednesday, when the cloud will cover almost the entire country. The dust pollution will be withdrawn towards the end of the working week and the beginning of the weekend.

 Such dust concentrations from Africa in the atmosphere over Europe are traditional phenomena when warm air invades from the south. Usually they do not affect health, but they can cause muddy rainfall. In any case, we expect yellow dust on the balconies and cars.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Africa, dust, Bulgaria, health
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria