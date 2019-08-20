The Heat and Heavy Rains Will Last Longer Due to Climate Change

Temperatures in the world have already risen by 1 degree Celsius.



Countries in the Northern Hemisphere can expect longer heat waves in the summer and more consecutive days of heavy rainfall with bad consequences if global warming containment targets are not met, BTA reports.

A study published in the Nature Climate Change Project predicts that hotter days will increase when warming more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures. Temperatures in the world have already risen by 1 degree Celsius and are on the way to exceed 3 degrees Celsius if countries do not limit greenhouse gas emissions by their commitments.

"Research has shown that if the world warms by 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, there can be a significant change in summer conditions compared to present. Extreme weather events will be repeated more - hot and dry periods, as well as consecutive days with "They will all be prolonged," said study leader Peter Pfleiderer of the Climate Analytics and Humboldt Research Group.

Prolonged heat waves and droughts will cause more harm to health, ecosystems, agriculture and the economy. Severe days of heavy rainfall will increase the risk of flooding. With temperatures rising 2 degrees Celsius, the likelihood of hot flashes lasting more than two weeks will increase by 4% compared to the current mid-latitude period in the northern hemisphere, where most of Europe, North America, Central and North Asia. In the same zone, the chance of at least seven consecutive days of torrential rain would be 26% higher.

Limiting the warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius would "significantly" reduce these effects.