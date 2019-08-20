12 Companies Want to Participate in Belene NPP Project (Updated)
12 companies have declared their willingness to participate in the tender for the construction of Belene NPP, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said at a briefing.
These engagements show that there is interest in the world leaders in nuclear energy, Petkova stressed. Northern Macedonia wants to buy electricity from the future plant.
Expect details later.
