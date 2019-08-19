UN: Refusing Meat Consumption Can Help Combat Climate Change

Changing the human diet in favor of plant-based products can help combat climate change, according to UN experts, quoted by the BNR.

A large-scale report on land use and climate change indicates that high consumption of meat and dairy products from western countries is fueling global warming.

But scientists and officials do not explicitly call for everyone to become vegetarian or vegan.

They state that more people can be fed by using less land if meat consumption is reduced.

The paper, prepared by 107 scientists for the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, states that land should be used more effectively to reduce the effects of human-generated emissions.

"We don't tell people to stop eating meat. In some places, people have no choice. But it is obvious that we eat too much in the West, "said Professor Pete Smith, a scientist at the University of Aberdeen.

The report also calls for vigorous action against soil and deforestation contributing to climate change.