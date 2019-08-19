Organic Agriculture in Bulgaria is Already Monitored with an Electronic Register

An electronic register for all those who produce, process, trade, store or import organic products will offer comprehensive monitoring of organic production in the country in accordance with EU regulations, the press center of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forests announced.



The registry will be active from Monday 19 August. Information on the identification of areas, animals, apiaries and aquaculture units will be introduced there. Certification and control contracts, certificates, and other data related to organic production will also be entered.



The operators and subcontractors included in the register will have to confirm the information entered into the electronic system within 10 calendar days of the submission of the data by the companies with the permission for exercising control over the conformity of organic production.



In order to fulfill their obligations related to the register, they will need to use a qualified electronic signature (QES) or a personal identification code (PIC) issued by the National Revenue Agency.

A PIC number can be issued at any NRA office.