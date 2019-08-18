19 People Were Injured in Car Crashes for the Last 24 Hours
Society | August 18, 2019, Sunday // 18:26| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
One person was killed and 19 were injured in crashes in the country last night. This was reported by the Ministry of Interior press centre. A total of 15 serious road accidents have occurred in the country.
There have been 26 reported mild and two serious crashes in Sofia, in which two people have been injured.
- » Amazon's Rekognition Suite Can Now Detect Emotions
- » Half of Bulgarians Like Local Pop Folk Music Chalga
- » US Millionaire Donates Money for the Restoration of Cultural Monuments in Veliko Tarnovo
- » Extreme Fire Danger in Three Municipalities in Bulgaria
- » First Case of African Swine Fever in Blagoevgrad Region
- » Two New Cases of West Nile Fever Confirmed in Bulgaria