19 People Were Injured in Car Crashes for the Last 24 Hours

Society | August 18, 2019, Sunday // 18:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 19 People Were Injured in Car Crashes for the Last 24 Hours www.pixabay.com

One person was killed and 19 were injured in crashes in the country last night. This was reported by the Ministry of Interior press centre. A total of 15 serious road accidents have occurred in the country.

There have been 26 reported mild and two serious crashes in Sofia, in which two people have been injured.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: car crash, injured, Ministry of Interior
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria