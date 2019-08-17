Nine of the Wealthiest Businessmen Lost $ 18 Billion in a Day

The nine richest businessmen in the world lost about $ 18 billion together on Wednesday, Forbes said, citing real-time ratings.

The publication explained the sharp decline in their fortunes with the fall of US equities after the Dow Jones Index hit its biggest drop in 2019 on Wednesday.

The leader on the Forbes list is Jeff Bezos, who lost $ 3.5 billion. Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has split 3.2 billion, and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault about 3 billion.

According to the newspaper, the decline in the shares did not affect the condition of only one businessman - former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

In early August, as the financial markets plummeted, the world's 500 richest businessmen lost nearly $ 118 billion. Then Bloomberg explained the sharp collapse in the straining of trade relations between China and the United States.