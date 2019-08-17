Extreme Fire Danger in Three Municipalities in Bulgaria

The highest red fire hazard code is in place for three municipalities today, according to NIMH.

The index is valid for territories in the districts of Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik and Plovdiv. This degree of danger means that very strong fires with involvement of tree crowns are possible.

Citizens must be vigilant and ready to take action to protect themselves in the event of a rapidly developing fire. They are also required to report immediately to 112 for any outbreak occurring.