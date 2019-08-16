The NRA Hack Defendants Will Bring a Suit against Bulgaria in Strasbourg

The defendants to the NRA hacking attack will bring three files against Bulgaria in Strasbourg, bTV reported.

Separately, the parent company of TAD Group files an arbitration claim for damages to the trademark. This was said by Georgi Stefanov, who is Ivan Todorov’s lawyer.

The defendants' cases are in breach of their presumption of innocence, the lawyer explained. The parent company will sue Bulgaria for damages.

"There is a convention for the protection of foreign investments, to which Bulgaria is a party and it is obliged to keep them and not to violate them, as they are in the TAD Group in this case. Accordingly, all losses will be brought to the Washington Commercial Arbitration, where the jurisdiction on these types of claims is, "Georgi Stefanov explained .

According to Ivan Todorov's defense, Christian Boykov had information about who attacked the NRA server much earlier. Therefore, Todorov has also applied to attend Boykov's interrogation.

"Just with one admin password, anyone can do it through their browser, there is no need to use special software for this. One person in a group chat stated that he did the job. I didn't see it "I went into this chat and became a part of it. As far as I understand from the defense of Christian Boykov, the chat has been saved on a screenshot," Stefanov said.