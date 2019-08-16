The National Antiaids Summer Campaign Strated on August 15

The national summer antiaids campaign strated on August 15. It will run until September 15. The campaign is being implemented in connection with the implementation of the "National Programme for Prevention and Control of HIV and Sexually Transmitted Infections 2017-2020" and will cover the whole country, BNT reported

From January to the end of June this year, 177,560 people were tested for HIV in Bulgaria.

There are 13 Offices for Free and Anonymous HIV Counseling and Research (KABKIS) operating at the regional health inspections. In these offices, pre-test and post-test counseling and research are conducted by trained medical professionals to raise awareness of HIV / AIDS issues. 17 mobile medical offices are still in operation, 15 of which have been provided to the Health Insurance Fund and 2 to non-governmental organizations.

In the period from 1986 to August 9,.2019, a total of 3,173 people with HIV were registered in Bulgaria. Since the beginning of this year, 147 new HIV-positive individuals have been identified, of which 93% are Bulgarian nationals and 7% are foreigners. The trend of more men being infected than women remains unchanged. The ratio is 5: 1 (123 men and 24 women).

The way of transmission of the infection has also not changed. This year, 86% of the newly registered cases were infected through sexual transmission. (42% are men who have reported homosexual contact and 44% have heterosexual contact). 13% were infected through drugs use. The most affected is the age group 30-39 years - 40%, followed by the age group 40-49 years - 23%.

Geographically, the majority of newly infected people with HIV are mainly in the big cities: Sofia – 64, 15 in the district of Plovdiv , Varna and Pazardzhik - 9 people in each district, Montana and Ruse - 6 people in each, Veliko Turnovo - 5, Kyustendil – 4 and 3 persons in each of the districts of Bourgas, Razgrad, Sliven, Smolyan and Haskovo, 2 persons in each of the districts of Sofia, Vratsa and Yambol..

As of July 31, 2019, a total of 1,639 people with HIV are being monitored in the treatment sectors for HIV/AIDS patients, and 1,591 (97%) of them receive up-to-date antiretroviral therapy. All the necessary testing and monitoring supplies are provided.

The incidence of newly registered cases of HIV infection per 100,000 people in EU countries in 2017 is 6.2, for Bulgaria the indicator is 3.4, ie. our country has twice less incidence of HIV among EU countries.

Countries with indicators above the EU average are: Latvia -19.0, Luxembourg -16.7, Estonia - 16.6, Portugal - 14.2, Malta - 10.4, Ireland - 10.2, Cyprus - 10, Belgium - 7.9, France - 7.8, Iceland - 7.2, England - 6.7.

The Ministry of Health provides free up-to-date research and treatment with antiretroviral medicines to all patients with HIV / AIDS, regardless of their health insurance status. Treatment of HIV / AIDS patients is performed in specialized units at infectious hospitals / clinics in the cities of Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Pleven and Stara Zagora.

The ministry of health reminds that HIV transmission is a major public health problem and affects more than 2 million people in the WHO European Region, especially in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. In 2017, nearly 160,000 people were newly diagnosed with HIV in the European region.