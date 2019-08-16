A World War II Bomb Was Discovered near Kremlin
The dangerous find was found in the construction work on the slope of the Mysterious Garden
"A World War II bomb was discovered and defused in the Kremlin, causing the activities of archaeologists and journalists in the large Kremlin garden to be halted," Kremlin commander Sergei Khlebnikov told media today, TASS and BTA quoted.
"An air bomb was discovered, most likely since World War II," he said, adding, "It's a non-explosive bomb covered by a thick layer of earth."
The dangerous find was discovered during construction works. The bomb had been taken out of the Kremlin complex and "will be liquidated.”, Euronews reported.
A spokesman for Vladimir Putin said the incident did not affect the president's work schedule.
- » A Plane Made an Emergency Landing in a Corn Field near Moscow, 23 People Were Injured
- » Will UK Maintain a Close Partnership with the EU after Brexit?
- » Will the United States Leave the World Trade Organization?
- » The US Is Delaying the Introduction of Additional Duties on Laptops, Phones and Toys from China
- » US and UK Discuss Signing Trade Agreement
- » Argentina's Bankruptcy Chance Increases to 72%