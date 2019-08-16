A World War II Bomb Was Discovered near Kremlin

The dangerous find was found in the construction work on the slope of the Mysterious Garden

"A World War II bomb was discovered and defused in the Kremlin, causing the activities of archaeologists and journalists in the large Kremlin garden to be halted," Kremlin commander Sergei Khlebnikov told media today, TASS and BTA quoted.

"An air bomb was discovered, most likely since World War II," he said, adding, "It's a non-explosive bomb covered by a thick layer of earth."

The dangerous find was discovered during construction works. The bomb had been taken out of the Kremlin complex and "will be liquidated.”, Euronews reported.

A spokesman for Vladimir Putin said the incident did not affect the president's work schedule.

