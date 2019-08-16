The Receivables of the Leasing Companies Are over BGN 4 Billion

Тhe receivables of financial and operating leasing companies at the end of June 2019 amounted to a total of BGN 4.217 billion (3.6 percent of GDP) compared to BGN 3.862 billion a year earlier, the BNB reported.

At the end of the second quarter of 2019, leasing companies' receivables increased by 9.2 percent (BGN 355.3 million) on an annual basis.

Claims on financial leasing agreements for cars amounted to BGN 1.521 billion at the end of the second quarter. On an annual basis, they increased by 14.1 percent. Their relative share increases from 36.5 percent at the end of June 2018 to 38.2 percent at the end of the same month in 2019.

At the end of the second quarter of 2019, receivables under financial leasing agreements for trucks and light commercial vehicles amounted to BGN 1.366 billion, an increase of 13.7 percent compared to the end of June 2018. Their relative share in the total amount of receivables under financial leasing increases from 32.9 percent at the end of June 2018 to 34.3 percent at the end of the same month in 2019.

At the end of the second quarter of 2019, financial leasing receivables for machinery, plant and industrial equipment amounted to BGN 792.9 million, an increase of 8.8 percent on an annual basis. Their relative share drops from 20 percent at the end of June 2018 to 19.9 percent at the end of the same month in 2019.