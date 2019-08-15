The Fire near Haskovo Is Finally Extinguished

The fire near the Haskovo villages Bryagovo, Rodopi and Lyubenovo is already extinguished. The fire affected nearly 9,000 acres, half of them deciduous forest. The reason is human negligence, the Haskovo fire department said.

The fire have started from the village of Bryagovo, where an elderly man lit a fire in the outskirts of the village. He has not been detained so far. For three days firefighters and servicemen fought the fiery element. Their work was hampered by the fact that the fire was in an inaccessible terrain and the strong wind was igniting the flames again.