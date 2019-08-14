Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova: We Invest over BGN 90 Million in the Education in 2019

This year we are investing over BGN 90 million in education. This is what Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said after checking 86 St. Kliment Ohridski Primary School in Vladaya.

"This is a major renovation of a very large school in Vladaya district," she added. Fandakova also said that very few children study at the school. "Unfortunately, 120 children are studying here at capacity 500, but it is extremely important for them to study in a good environment," the mayor explained. She said education and childcare were leading her. According to her words and money invested, they came from different sources: the municipal budget, the Operational Programs for Growth Regions and the National Trust. eco-fund, with the mayor of Sofia thanking the representative of the eco-fund.

"In the Vitosha region alone, we have two schools for which we have won EcoFund projects," said Fandakova. She explained what was being repaired at the school.

"The lighting is being replaced, the heating system is being replaced, the windows are being replaced and the windows are replaced so that good conditions can be obtained and we do not have to stop classes," she said, noting that another school in the area is foreseen for rehabilitation under the National Trust EcoFund.