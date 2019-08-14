Iran and Bulgaria Pledge to Deepen Ties

Iranian First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, in a meeting in Turkmenistan’s Awaza, on the sidelines of the First Caspian Economic Forum, voiced their countries’ resolution to develop bilateral relations, writes Tehran Times.

During the meeting on Monday, Jahangiri and Borissov discussed the avenues for boosting the level of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Jahangiri expressed Iran’s readiness to enhance ties with Sofia in a wide range of economic fields, especially in the transportation of goods and road transit.

Borissov also said the two countries share considerable capacities in expanding their all-out cooperation, highlighting that the already good relations between Tehran and Sofia will improve in the near future.

In March, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, the then chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, and Bulgarian Parliament Deputy Speaker Veselin Mareshki, in a meeting in Tehran, called for tapping into the two countries’ potentials for broader bilateral relations.

Early in February, Bulgarian President's Secretary of Foreign Affairs Dimitar Arnaudov, in a meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, said that the nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers is of high importance to regional and international security, and Sofia completely supports it.

Bulgarian official expressed hope that political consultations between the two countries would lead to the further development of political, economic and cultural relations.

Bulgaria attaches great importance to developing relations with a country that plays a key role in the Middle East region, he added.

He described the JCPOA as a key element in preserving peace in the Middle East and announced his country fully supports the deal.

In a related front, late in January, Bulgarian Transport Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov underlined his country's firm decision to continue cooperation with Iran despite the U.S. pressures and sanctions.

Zhelyazkov made the remarks in his meeting with Araqchi.

He hailed historical and traditional relations between the two countries and the 120th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ political ties, saying close cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of his country’s priorities.

To revive the past economic relations and achieve the desired level of relations require taking advantage of transportation and agricultural capacities of the two countries, Zhelyazkov said.

He also voiced his country’s readiness for holding the 19th joint commission of the two countries in the near future.