New Cases of Lyme Disease and Marseilles Fever in Veliko Tarnovo

New cases of lyme disease and marseilles fever are registered in the area. Patients are from the municipalities of Elena and Veliko Tarnovo and were admitted in the period from 5th to 11th August. This was reported by Radio "Focus" - Veliko Tarnovo, referring to the information from the Regional Health Inspectorate. Both are being treated in hospitals.

Three more cases of varicella, twelve enterocolitis, one salmonellosis, and six acute respiratory infections were reported for a week. From the beginning of the night, in the area, there are three people who got ill from the lyme disease and two from the marseilles fever. Healthy experts assure that the numbers are far from epidemic.

 

