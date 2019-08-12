Fire at a Pennsylvania Day Care Center Kills 5 Children

Five children were killed in a fire at a children's center in the US state of Pennsylvania, the Associated Press reported.

The fire broke out in the town of Erie, BTA reported. The victims were between 8 months to roughly 8 years old, a local fire department spokesman said.

The fire also injured two other people - a woman who lived on the site and was reported to be the owner of the children's centre and a neighbour.

So far, the causes of the incident are unclear. An investigation is underway.