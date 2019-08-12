Fire at a Pennsylvania Day Care Center Kills 5 Children
www.pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Five children were killed in a fire at a children's center in the US state of Pennsylvania, the Associated Press reported.
The fire broke out in the town of Erie, BTA reported. The victims were between 8 months to roughly 8 years old, a local fire department spokesman said.
The fire also injured two other people - a woman who lived on the site and was reported to be the owner of the children's centre and a neighbour.
So far, the causes of the incident are unclear. An investigation is underway.
- » British Airways Flight Was Urgently Evacuated after Smoke Filled the Cabin
- » A Train and a Truck Collided near Lovech
- » A Bomb, Probably from World War II, Exploded in Poland. Two Men Were Killed
- » Some Residents of Southeastern Bulgarian City of Karnobat were Evacuated after Gas Leaks
- » Belgian Woman Survived Six Days in a Crushed Car after a Road Incident
- » Severe Storm Caused Damage in Kardzhali