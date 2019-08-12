The Ministry of Interior Launches a Speed Control Operation

Crime | August 12, 2019, Monday // 11:11| Views: | Comments: 0
A speed control operation will be held in Bulgaria and in all the countries that are members of the European Traffic Police Network TISPOL from today until August 18th. This was reported by the Ministry of Interior press center.

Speeding offenses are a common occurrence in all European countries.

They are also recognized as the most serious cause of serious road accidents and road deaths in Europe.

Tags: Ministry of Interior, speed control, TISPOL
