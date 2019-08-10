Vucic: Serbia Won’t Join NATO

August 10, 2019
Serbia has no intention of joining NATO or other military alliances and is therefore taking care of its security, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told journalists, TASS reported.

"Serbia will remain militarily neutral. That is why we care about our security and we have made great progress in recent years because we want to be free, choose our future and not depend on anyone," Vucic said, answering questions from journalists during a visit to the construction of a railway viaduct on the Danube River, which is being built by a Russian company.

Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Harchenko, who accompanied Vucic, said that Russia respects Serbia's stance on NATO and on military neutrality, which he said contributes to stability, development and cooperation in the region.

Belgrade is constantly talking about military neutrality but is negotiating additional shipments of weapons from Russia, including tanks, armoured personnel carriers, combat and transport helicopters and air defense systems, the AP notes.

