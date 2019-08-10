Hackers Shot Down an Unmanned U.S. Military Aircraft near Baghdad

World | August 10, 2019, Saturday // 06:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Hackers Shot Down an Unmanned U.S. Military Aircraft near Baghdad www.pixabay.com

An U.S. Army reconnaissance drone was shot down north of the Iraqi capital after a hacker attack. This was suggested today by the Iraqi Burasa News Agency, quoted by TASS.

It is reported that the drone had board number 52187. It is not seriously damaged. This fact, according to the agency, indicates that the drone may have been electronically intercepted and aimed at landing firmly on the ground. The plane was handed over to the Iraqi security forces, BTA reported.

A photo of the drone is also displayed on the Burasa News site, showing that it lies on flat terrain with damaged hind wings.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: U.S. army, hacker attack, drone, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria