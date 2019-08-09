Stepped-up Measures as Road Accidents at the Bulgarian Coast Increased

The State Agency for Road Safety on August 9 called an extraordinary meeting in Varna because of the frequent road accidents on the Black Sea coast. The purpose of the meeting is for all relevant institutions to present measures aimed at reducing road accidents, reports BNT.

Preliminary data show that the number of road accidents in urban areas and third-class roads are increasing.

Motorcycle accidents also increase during the summer months. A motorist collided in a truck yesterday between the villages of Kazashko and Topoli, and the young man was taken to hospital and still in a coma.

Varna-Bourgas road is also risky, where the main traffic in the summer is concentrated. In just two weeks three people (two women and one child) lost their lives there. Another accident occurred last night. A child was injured. There were no casualties.

In the city, the municipal administration has removed several pedestrian crossings because of the risk of accidents, but this has not had a positive impact on statistics at the moment.