Bulgaria: Dust from North Africa Caused Air Pollution in Plovdiv

This is a common phenomenon in the warm months.

The concentration of fine particulate matter in Plovdiv was 2 times the admissible average daily levels on Friday morning. The increase of dust in the atmosphere is registered by the station of the Executive Agency for Environment in Dimitrovgrad.

According to the University of Athens, in the low atmospheric layers above the Balkan Peninsula, there is a fine dust transferred from the invasion of North African warm air.

Above our country, its concentration is higher in the western parts. It is expected to reach 20 micrograms per cubic meter over the weekend. Forecasts suggest that the dust will move out of the region early next week.

The transfer of dust from North Africa is a common occurrence in warm waves invading the south. In the coming days, such warm air mass will move from west to east over southern Europe.

