Alain Delon Recovers After Stroke

Legendary French actor Alain Delon is recovering in a Swiss clinic after suffering a stroke and "slight" brain haemorrhage several weeks ago, his eldest son Anthony Delon said on Thursday, quoted by Swissinfo.ch.

In mid-June, Alain Delon's entourage said the actor had been admitted to the American Hospital in Neuilly "for dizziness and minor headaches".

On May 19, the 83-year-old film star received an honorary Palme d'Or d'honneur from his daughter Anouchka at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

The veteran French actor is an icon of the European film industry, after starring in over 80 films. He has worked with filmmakers such as Michelangelo Antonioni, Luchino Visconti, Jean-Pierre Melville and Jean-Luc Godard. 

 

 
