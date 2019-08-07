Twitter Admitted that It Used User Data without Permission

Society | August 7, 2019, Wednesday // 11:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Twitter Admitted that It Used User Data without Permission www.pixabay.com

“You trust us to follow your choices and we failed here. We’re sorry this happened, and are taking steps to make sure we don’t make a mistake like this again.”, the company said on its website.

The management of the social network Twitter has apologised for the use of the data of some users for about a year without their permission. This is stated in a statement published on the site of the social network, TASS and Focus reported.

According to the statement, if users saw an ad for a mobile app on social media and then somehow interacted with the app (for example, they installed it), Twitter could reveal some of their data to their partners, even if people did not gave their permission to do so.

This issue has been around since May 2018. In addition, from September of the same year, Twitter may show ads to users based on assumptions about the type of their mobile device without asking them for permission to process such information.

The company said it fixed these issues on August 5, 2019. Twitter however, does not have information about how many people in total were involved. The company is still conducting its investigation to determine who may have been impacted.

You can read the full statement HERE.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Twitter, user data, permission
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria