Twitter Admitted that It Used User Data without Permission

“You trust us to follow your choices and we failed here. We’re sorry this happened, and are taking steps to make sure we don’t make a mistake like this again.”, the company said on its website.

The management of the social network Twitter has apologised for the use of the data of some users for about a year without their permission. This is stated in a statement published on the site of the social network, TASS and Focus reported.

According to the statement, if users saw an ad for a mobile app on social media and then somehow interacted with the app (for example, they installed it), Twitter could reveal some of their data to their partners, even if people did not gave their permission to do so.

This issue has been around since May 2018. In addition, from September of the same year, Twitter may show ads to users based on assumptions about the type of their mobile device without asking them for permission to process such information.

The company said it fixed these issues on August 5, 2019. Twitter however, does not have information about how many people in total were involved. The company is still conducting its investigation to determine who may have been impacted.

You can read the full statement HERE.