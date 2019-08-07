Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 31C and 36C

It will be mostly sunny today with maximum temperatures between 31C and 36C, meteorologist Georgi Tsekov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. A light, in the eastern areas to moderate, wind from the east-southeast. It will continue to warm up and maximum temperatures will reach 31C to 36C, a little lower on the Black Sea coast. Atmospheric pressure is slightly higher than the average for the month and will remain almost unchanged.

The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny, with light to moderate southeast wind. Maximum temperatures between 27C and 30C. The temperature of the seawater is from 24-25C on the north coast to 27C to the south.