Jeff Bezos Sold Amazon Stock Worth Several Billion Dollars

Business | August 6, 2019, Tuesday // 15:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Jeff Bezos Sold Amazon Stock Worth Several Billion Dollars www.pixabay.com

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sold Amazon stock worth several billion dollars in just one week, according to TechNews.bg, quoting Reuters. The company didn’t officially comment on the transaction.

On Thursday and Friday, the CEO of the largest online retailer offloaded $ 990 million worth of shares, and Amazon's total shares which were sold by Bezos last week reached $ 2.8 billion.

In the last three days of July, Bezos sold shares worth about $ 1.8 billion, according to regulatory documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This move by Bezos comes as part of a previously announced 10b5-1 trading plan. Earlier, the businessman announced that he plans to sell shares worth about $ 1 billion each year to fund his rocket company Blue Origin.

Bezos's ex-wife, Mackenzie Bezos, who currently owns a $ 37 billion Amazon stake, is now the online retailer’s second largest individual shareholder, Reuters reported.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Jeff Bezos, Amazon, Stock, shares
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria