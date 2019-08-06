Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sold Amazon stock worth several billion dollars in just one week, according to TechNews.bg, quoting Reuters. The company didn’t officially comment on the transaction.

On Thursday and Friday, the CEO of the largest online retailer offloaded $ 990 million worth of shares, and Amazon's total shares which were sold by Bezos last week reached $ 2.8 billion.

In the last three days of July, Bezos sold shares worth about $ 1.8 billion, according to regulatory documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This move by Bezos comes as part of a previously announced 10b5-1 trading plan. Earlier, the businessman announced that he plans to sell shares worth about $ 1 billion each year to fund his rocket company Blue Origin.

Bezos's ex-wife, Mackenzie Bezos, who currently owns a $ 37 billion Amazon stake, is now the online retailer’s second largest individual shareholder, Reuters reported.