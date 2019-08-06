The First Implementation of the Euthanasia Act in Australia

An elderly woman suffering from cancer has become Australia's first resident to benefit from the right to euthanasia, ABC reported, quoted by NOVA.

In June, legislation to legalize euthanasia came into force in Victoria in Australia. Victoria became the first state in the country to legalize euthanasia.

According to the daughter of 61-year-old Carrie Robertson, her mother became the first to use the new law. The woman died on July 15 with the help of doctors at a nursing home in Bendigo.

In order to have euthanasia in Victoria, the patient must meet 68 points. According to Prime Minister Daniel Andrews, restrictions have been put in place to ensure that the system works properly.

The government expects about 12 people to be able to access euthanasia services this year.

