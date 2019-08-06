‘’Slaveykov’’ Book Market Return DELAYED

The book market on ‘’Slaveykov’’ Square will return to its place after the huge reconstruction of the whole space together with ‘’Graf Ignatiev’’ Street.

The key question for now is when this will happen. Obviously, the return of the books will be delayed and until now the Sofia Municipality has no specific deadline.

"We are currently working on a new project for the bookstores of ‘’Slaveykov’’. The previous version seemed rather large relative to the site of the square. The idea is that the new bookstore stands will be more compact, do the job and, on the other hand, not visually load the place’’, Sofia Deputy Mayor Doncho Barbalov told Sofia.bg.

However, it will be certainly a book market, but there will be no chaos that used to be with countless boxes, nylons and books everywhere.

