Bulgaria: Some Residents of Southeastern Bulgarian City of Karnobat were Evacuated after Gas Leaks

Evacuation of part of Karnobat residents due to gas leaks at the city's train station. Many people spent the night outdoors, NOVA reported.

Around 1:00 am a tank loaded with propane-butane passed through the Karnobat area. A train station employee sensed a smell and a specific sound.

Teams of the fire department, police, gendarmerie and gas rescue service were immediately dispatched to the site. Some of the residents in the area are evacuated.

A short time later, the tank was pulled out kilometers from the area. And at about 6:00, people are allowed to return to their homes.

There is no danger, and the situation is controlled.

