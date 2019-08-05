Some Residents of Southeastern Bulgarian City of Karnobat were Evacuated after Gas Leaks
Evacuation of part of Karnobat residents due to gas leaks at the city's train station. Many people spent the night outdoors, NOVA reported.
Around 1:00 am a tank loaded with propane-butane passed through the Karnobat area. A train station employee sensed a smell and a specific sound.
Teams of the fire department, police, gendarmerie and gas rescue service were immediately dispatched to the site. Some of the residents in the area are evacuated.
A short time later, the tank was pulled out kilometers from the area. And at about 6:00, people are allowed to return to their homes.
There is no danger, and the situation is controlled.
- » Belgian Woman Survived Six Days in a Crushed Car after a Road Incident
- » Severe Storm Caused Damage in Kardzhali
- » 22-year-old Man Drowned on the Beach in Arkutino
- » Bulgarian Citizens Have Been Injured in a Car Accident in Turkey
- » Major Accident Left half Pernik without Water
- » Lufthansa Airbus Suffers Engine Out Above Bulgaria